Angola, Ghana Trade Balance Estimated At Usd Six Million

Accra — The Angolan Trade Attaché, Rui Livramento, said this Sunday that the Angola/Ghana trade balance is currently around six million dollars.

Speaking to journalists, as part of the visit of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, which officially began this Monday, the diplomat said that there was a substantial reduction, as a result of restrictions imposed by the fight against Covid-19.

Rui Livramento said that, in 2018, the trade balance reached 40 million dollars in the oil and fisheries sectors.

According to Rui Livramento, there is a high interest from Ghanaian businesspeople to invest in Angola, but they are struggling to find Angolan partners for that purpose.

For this reason, the diplomat points out the need for the creation of the Angola/Ghana Chamber of Commerce, to boost trade and allow businesspeople to identify, in a more concrete way, partnerships and products of common interest.

"There is a high interest of Ghanaians in Angolan products, but they have difficulties in identifying Angolan partners who can constantly offer the products," he said.

According to the source, they are more interested in investing in agriculture, fisheries, salt production, as well as in the supply of crude oil by-products.

Rui Livramento believes that the visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, could serve as a barometer to increase the volume of business between the two countries.

Regarding the business forum, taking place Tuesday, he informed that it is to be attended by businesspeople from the Middle East as well, who are interested in investing in Angola.

Regarding the presence of Angolan investments in Ghana, he said that there are some private construction companies, in the hotel, insurance and reinsurance area, as well as in the financial sector.

The Angolan Head of State is carrying out a two-day state visit to Ghana in the framework of the bilateral cooperation. The working agenda includes a private meeting with his counterpart and an intervention in parliament.