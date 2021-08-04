Liberia: Pan-Liberia Extends Sympathy to WAEC - Pledges Ld$150,000 for Dux in the Upcoming WASSCE

Monrovia — A local non-governmental organization, People Action Network (PAN-Liberia), on Monday presented $150, 000 to WAEC Liberia office as a way of identifying with the institution following the loss of eight of its employees to the sinking of the Niko Ivanka vessel.

The vessel, which sank on the waters in Maryland County a few days ago, was carrying about 21 passengers, of which nine were staffers of WAEC office when it was reported to be in distress and later sank. One staff was rescued, while eight got drowned.

Identifying with WAEC Liberia, the Executive Director of PAN-Liberia, Mr. Rufus Nuefville, expressed sympathy on behalf of his organization and said they "were hurt" about the passing of the WAEC staff who were en route to Maryland County to administer this year's exams when the disaster happened.

Describing the incident as "a sad period for education" in Liberia, Neufville said: "This moment calls for national mourning because this disaster is a major blow to the educational sector of our country."

Mr. Nuefville then committed a similar amount on behalf of his organization to students who will perform well during this year's examinations.

He added: "This amount represents cash awards to students who will top the exams this year. The student with the highest score in the 12th Grade category will receive seventy-five thousand dollars while the top scorer among the 9th Graders exam will receive forty thousand, also the student with the highest mark in the 6th Grade exam will receive twenty thousand and kid who is going to score the highest in the 3rd grade this academic year will receive fifteen thousand dollars."

He lauded President George Weah for payment of WASSCE fees, describing the move as "historic and laudable". He also called on Liberians in the private sector to provide assistance to underprivileged students in the community, something he said will he help propel future leaders of the country.

He extended special thanks to parents and teachers who make the ultimate sacrifices to educate the young people of Liberia.

"Parents and teachers are nation builder and we must always appreciate them," he said.

