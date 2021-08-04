Liberia: 'Women for Positive Actions' Puts Smiles On the Faces of Children in Salala, Bong County, Distributes Footwear, Sanitary Items

Salala — 'Women For Positive Actions (WOPA)', a local NGO advocating for the protection of women and children's rights has distributed several items including footwear and anti-COVID-19 materials to children In Salala, Bong County.

WOPA's Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Kollie Gbidi said it was her institution's way of identifying with under privileged kids by distributing Shoes, slippers, nose masks and sanitizers to enable them stay healthy to combat the deadly COVID-19 virus.

"We were able to reach out to our kids in Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah's district in Salala to give out shoes and other materials to our children as an Independence Day gift" Madam Gbidi said.

She added: "This is not much but I believe it will help in a long way. Our organization is striving but we see it fit to always reach out, especially to underprivileged kids. Imagine some of these children going out days, weeks and sometimes even months without slippers. This is heart breaking, and no child should go through these horrible experiences".

She said the items were made possible by her sponsor Dr. Chief QuintonTamba de' Alexander and 'We Dream In Color Chicago Village, Pastor Carmelia Shipp, Kroger Health' and Jewelry "The Beautiful Stroke Survivor Gabrielle Rose".

She thanked Representative Briggs-Mensah for closely working with the organization and allowing them work in her constituency.

She called on the government through the Ministry of Gender to continue to help local CSOs in building their capacity to, in return support government in its development agenda.

About WOPA

WOPA, founded in 2016 is a human rights organizations that speak against Gender Base Violence (GBV), human rights abuse and other unwholesome practices that women, girls and children are face with.

It also seeks to inspire, stretch and equip Liberians against societal ills and poverty reduction through civic education and training; consistent with a universal social work practices, serious about diversity, social and justice issues, fearless about stretching people beyond their comfort zones in cooperation with local and international Partners.

The organization has been collaborating with the government in several ways since its formation; notable partnerships include the National Elections Commission (NEC) in 2017 to conduct civic voter education awareness voluntarily after its staff were trained by the United States Embassy in Monrovia on understanding elections.

In the wake of the global pandemic which hit Liberia in 2020, WOPA partnered with the Ministries of Gender and Health, and the Wash Commission by complimenting the government's effort in the fight against COVID-19 through the distribution of buckets, masks, detergents and chlorides in some communities.

Also in 2020, the organization, with no support, launched its anti-SGBV awareness in six communities, working along with communities' leadership and other volunteers, visiting schools, market places, clinics, tea shops, churches, courts and police stations, among others.

It looks forward to partnering with local and international organizations such as OSIWA, UN, and USAID to reach out and touch the lives of many Liberians.

