South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane On Alleged Behaviour of CGE Commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha

press release

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane expresses shock and disappointment at alleged behaviour of CGE Commissioner identified as Mbuyiselo Botha

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane wishes to express her shock, disappointment and dismay at the audio clip making rounds on social media in which a Commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), identified as Commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha, is allegedly heard making extremely derogatory remarks as he is conversing with someone over the phone.

In the clip the speaker is heard berating fellow Commissioners and the Chairperson of the CGE, Ms Tamara Mathebula. He blatantly disregards the rights and dignity of the women commissioners. The speaker goes further to refer to Commissioner Mazibuko, by a derogatory and deeply hurtful term for a Person with Albinism. Commissioner Mazibuko is noted for her strong work on albinism and fighting against the discriminatory attitudes and practices against persons with disabilities and especially bigotry against persons with albinism in the country. It therefore goes beyond understanding that in one utterance, the speaker can trample on everything the CGE stands for. What is of even more concern is that the alleged speaker is often interviewed on national media platforms for his stance on gender-based violence and against the violation of women's rights. One begins to question the hypocrisy in this.

"I was completely flabbergasted when I heard the clip. I had to listen to it again to make sure I was hearing correctly. This is an unbelievable injustice. This type of behaviour and attitude, especially from someone who has been tasked to uphold the rights of all citizens, is a stain on the country's moral fabric," said Minister Nkoana-Mashabane.

The audio clip drives home the importance of the theme for Women's Month 2021 - The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women's Rights. Even in 2021, women's rights are violated with impunity on a daily basis. Women suffer abuse, harassment, denigration in all spaces. From places of worship, to schools, to public transport spaces, to places of learning, places of leisure, and places of work, women must constantly navigate unsafe situations, and negotiate for their rights, often compromising on their rights just to get through the day.

South Africa aligns itself with International Labour Organisation Convention 190 which recognises that everyone has the right to a safe work environment free from harassment, abuse and violence. As the country works its way towards ratifying the Convention, this type of utterances against colleagues at the workplace calls into question the commitment to addressing workplace violence. What the speaker is guilty of is a demonstration of violence at the workplace.

"The CGE must establish an urgent hearing and follow due process to investigate the matter. I am of the view, that the speaker on the voice clip must resign and the CGE must distance itself from any person of such questionable character. The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities must also recommend the dismissal of the speaker to the President, added Minister Nkoana-Mashabane.

The department wishes to place on record its support for the Commissioners who had to endure the pain and humiliation experienced from hearing the voice clip. We trust that they be given the time to seek counselling and deal with the trauma of this verbal attack.