Zimbabwe: New-Look Road Unlocks Doors for Chivi

The rehabilitation of the 47km Chibi turn-off-Mhandamabwe Road has been completed, with the new, elegant motorway being hailed as opening new opportunities for development in Chivi District.

The road was completed recently following the intervention of President Mnangagwa after works had stalled about 12km from Mhandamabwe Business Centre.

Speaking while commissioning the Chombwe pipped water project near the road in December last year, President Mnangagwa ordered completion of the road works, saying it augured well with the gazetting of Chibi turn-off as a business centre.

The contractor, Bitumen World, later moved back on site after signing a revised contract and resumed work, resulting in the works being completed recently and the road opened to traffic.

Cutting through the upper side of Chivi District, the Chibi turn off-Mhandamabwe Road is a major highway for those travelling to Beitbridge and Chiredzi in terms of shortening the distance, especially from Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

Chivi Rural District Council chair Councillor Godfrey Mukungunugwa yesterday hailed President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for the development oriented focus that has resulted in the road getting a fresh surface.

He said the revamped road will bring business to the district, as the area strives to make its contribution to the attaining of an upper middle income status by 2030.

"We thank our President Cde Mnangagwa," said Cllr Mukungunugwa. "He just spoke once that this road was no longer in a good condition and needed to be rehabilitated and work started, and when the work seemed to have stopped, he spoke again and here we are, the road has been completed.

"The road connects Zambia and South Africa through our district. It's a road that gives us business as Chivi district. Our business centres like Mhandamabwe, Chinembiri, Nyamakwe and Chibi Turn-Off are already having a lot of investors knocking, seeking opportunities in various areas like shopping malls and petroleum."

Cllr Mukungunugwa said the interest by investors will result in the creation of employment for youths in the district.

"Even those in business are now delivering their products with ease," he said. "This road also leads from Midlands province passing through Tugwi Mukosi, the biggest dam in the country.

"Investors are rushing to come because of this rehabilitated road, especially when you juxtapose it with Tugwi Mukosi, as it will now facilitate ease of doing business. This will uplift Chivi district and we are aiming to upgrade Chivi Growth Point into a big town. We thank what our President has done for us in uplifting this place."

Cllr Mukungunugwa said with business being brought by the devolution policy, it would now be easy for people to travel while carrying out various projects. He said through devolution and to compliment the new road, dams were being rehabilitated to ensure more irrigation schemes that can produce more food for both household consumption and the market.

"The access brought by this new road helps us to carry out our council duties with ease, as our council is growing fast," said Cllr Mukungunugwa. "We will play our part in the achievement of Vision 2030 through growth of the council, the use of devolution funds and this road we are thanking the President for.

"The President just spoke and we now have a road, he spoke and we now have Chombwe piped water project, we now have hospitals, we have clinics, we have water in Chivi, thanks to President Mnangagwa and the New Dispensation." The rehabilitated road links Chibi Turn-Off Business Centre, off the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, with Mhandamabwe Business Centre, passing through Chivi Growth Point. Mhandamabwe is strategically located with a network that links it to Zvishavane and Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo City, Mutare and Beitbridge, making the road a key passageway for goods and human traffic. Completion of the road works dovetails with Government's Vision 2030, as the road is key in promoting commerce by linking Beitbridge Border Post to central and western parts of the country.