Zimbabwe: Transfer Window Confuses Dodo

4 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo says he can't understand why the transfer window has to open and close, at a time when football is not being played in this country.

The traditional mid-season window ran between July 1 and closed on Saturday night.

Dodo lost two of influential players, Ishmael Wadi and Blessing Sarupinda, and the club signed striker, Clive Augusto.

"It's sad that the transfer window opened and closed while there is no football being played," said Dodo. "That stifles our recruitment efforts, as clubs, because for one to recruit a player, they would have seen him play or, at least, put those players on trial.

"But, we couldn't get a chance to really scan around, and recruit players.

"Players need to have medicals but all that cannot be done, when football is not being played." The Herald has learnt the Green Machine are set to bring Ghanaian midfielder, Wilson Mensah, to replace Blessing Sarupinda.

Black Rhinos have brought in three players, from sister club Chapungu.

Collen Kwaramba, Blessed Mbavarira and Dumisani Mleya joined the army side.

Club secretary, Edward Mutukwa, confirmed the trio were now with the former champions.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X