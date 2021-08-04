Zimbabwe: Transfer Window Confuses Dodo

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo says he can't understand why the transfer window has to open and close, at a time when football is not being played in this country.

The traditional mid-season window ran between July 1 and closed on Saturday night.

Dodo lost two of influential players, Ishmael Wadi and Blessing Sarupinda, and the club signed striker, Clive Augusto.

"It's sad that the transfer window opened and closed while there is no football being played," said Dodo. "That stifles our recruitment efforts, as clubs, because for one to recruit a player, they would have seen him play or, at least, put those players on trial.

"But, we couldn't get a chance to really scan around, and recruit players.

"Players need to have medicals but all that cannot be done, when football is not being played." The Herald has learnt the Green Machine are set to bring Ghanaian midfielder, Wilson Mensah, to replace Blessing Sarupinda.

Black Rhinos have brought in three players, from sister club Chapungu.

Collen Kwaramba, Blessed Mbavarira and Dumisani Mleya joined the army side.

Club secretary, Edward Mutukwa, confirmed the trio were now with the former champions.