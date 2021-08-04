Zimbabwe: Four Killed in Hit and Run Accidents

Drivers who fail to stop after being involved in traffic accidents face arrest and serious criminal charges, police have warned as they cope with four men killed in the past few days countrywide, after being hit by motorists who decided not to stop and just raced off.

Police said drivers must stop after accidents, render assistance to anyone injured and report the accident, a legal requirement if anyone was hurt.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The ZRP warns motorists against hit and run accidents. Motorists are warned against fleeing from accident scenes.

On Monday at around 5am a 45-year-old man was hit and killed near Skyline Tollgate along Masvingo Road by a vehicle driven by a motorist who did not stop and is now being hunted down.

In Hwange, a 43-year-old man was also hit by an unknown motorist along Independence Road on Saturday. He was severely injured and died from those injuries on Sunday in St Patrick's Hospital, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

On Thursday, at around 6pm, another 36-year-old man was fatally hit by an unknown motorist who was driving an unidentified vehicle along Ardbernie Road, Mbare. The motorist did not stop after the accident.

On Tuesday, along Sinkamaswe-Mahongola Road, another man was struck by an unknown motorist and died on the spot.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway for all the cases.

Last month, police in Bulawayo were investigating a case of road traffic accident which occurred at Khami Bridge, along Plumtree Road where a 12-year-old girl was hit and badly hurt by an unknown motorist who did not stop. The girl has serious head injuries and was admitted to Mpilo Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was hit and killed by a Hino Sino truck at the intersection of Leonard Brezhnev (Fife) Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street in Harare. He too sustained head injuries and died on the way to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Another 68-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a Toyota Coaster along Bulawayo Road near Kuwadzana roundabout in Harare.

A woman aged 34 recently died on the spot after she was hit by a Nissan Caravan while trying to cross Mutare Road, near Mutangadura.

Cases on hit and run accidents have been on the increase this year with some of the drivers being arrested and charged for culpable homicide while others are still at large.