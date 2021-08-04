South Africa: VBS Scandal - the Matter of SARS V Kabelo Matsepe (Feat. South African People's Constitutional Rights)

analysis

SARS has informed VBS fixer Kabelo Matsepe that his 'behaviour is considered to fall within the "intentional tax evasion" category' and that the taxman's Criminal Illicit Economy Activities division is now claiming R61m in unpaid and undeclared tax for the fiscus.

But first, a note on the public's rights to information and open court procedures after Daily Maverick was denied access to attend the virtual court hearing on Tuesday.

Scorpio was denied access to attend the court hearing of SARS v Kabelo Matsepe, in which the taxman asks for the sequestration of Matsepe.

Denied in that SARS representatives declined to provide this journalist with the link to the online court procedure, denied in that our requests (email, phone calls, WhatsApp messages) to the defendant were ignored by his attorney and denied in that the relevant registrar of the court was telephonically unavailable -- perhaps because of the Covid-19 pandemic -- to tend to the request for access.

Between this passive-aggressive approach/inefficiency/cowardice, the rights of every South African to be informed about an important matter -- the fraud perpetrated against VBS Mutual Bank and what SARS and a key roleplayer have to say about their part in it -- heard in...