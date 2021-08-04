Liberia: Court Remands Three Juvenile On Alleged Gang Rape

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court on Monday remanded three juveniles to the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on July 26, 2021.

The three juveniles are sixteen, seventeen and nineteen years, and are residents of the Christian Community, where the incident occurred.

Defendants Mohammed Kamara, Meyers Dennis, and Joejoe Tony were arrested on July 26, 2021 by the Police following a complaint filed by one of the neighbors who spotted the defendants allegedly raping the 16-year old girl.

Police charge sheet stated that the defendants got the drunk and sexually abused her, after which she was rushed to the hospital for checkup.

The Police charge sheet indicated that the victim came on the road to walk on the night of July 26, but while going home, the defendants engaged her, and started to offer her drinks till the victim was intoxicated and began to sleep.

It was then the defendants used the occasion to sexually abuse her.

During police investigation, one of the defendants, Mohammed Kamara admitted to the act, saying: "I am not the only person that did this to her; we are three."

He then named the two other defendants who were arrested at well.

Meanwhile, the three were placed on the prisoners' bench after being investigated, charged and forwarded to court, when they were informed of their Miranda rights.

The Three are currently being placed behind bars awaiting court trial.