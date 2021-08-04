Liberia: Man 55, Fires One Dead, Injures Another in Gbarpolu County

BOPOLU CITY, Aug. 2 (LINA).- Local authorities of Fassama Town in Belle District have arrested and turned over John Konnoh a fifty-year -old man for firing two persons on Liberia 174th Independence Day celebration in the district in Gbarpolu County.

Suspect Konnoh's action has resulted to the death of one person while the other is a wounded man.

Konnoh has been transferred from the police cell to court on Monday, August 2, in Bopolu City, according to the Assistant Police Commissioner of Gbarpolu, Inspector Varmah Dixon.

According to Dixon an additional two persons have been arrested that are linked to dried human bones discovered in another area called Henry town, Gbarpolu County.

Police record says both the wounded man and the dead one have been taken to the hospital for checkup.

Dixon disclosed that the additional two persons are now in the police jail in Bopolu City while police investigations are being conducted.

Police have also completed an investigation into another dried human skeleton discovered in Totoquelleh town.

A hunting gun was found beside the bones discovered in Totoquelleh.

Also the dead body of a man who got missing in Weasua town in Gbarma District was discovered in the water near the town.

Town authorities informed the police investigating team that the man got drowned and died because he was intoxicated.

Investigation continues.

LINA/SDB/PTK