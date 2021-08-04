Liberia: MCC Official Urges Php Residents to Take Ownership of UAE-Liberia Park

Monrovia — The Director General of the City Beautification Department at the Monrovia City Cooperation (MCC), P. Edwin Tisdell, has called on residents of the PHP community and its environs to support and serve and as the custodians of the UAE- Liberia Park that is expected to be erected soon in their community.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Liberia Park when erected will create several job opportunities for the community and its surroundings as well as the young people who are expected to be the chief custodians of the project.

The project when completed will contain several sporting facilities such as basketball gym, tennis court, football field and specifically it will be used as a recreation center for young people.

Speaking at the climax of a one-day tournament, Director General Tisdell lauded the community people for subscribing to the culture of peace in a one-day tournament in the categories of football and kickball.

The MCC official emphasized that the project will create several employment opportunities for community dwellers, which will subsequently improve their standard of living.

He further called on the youthful population of the community to promote the culture of peace for the maintenance and sustainability of the project.

Director Tisdell disclosed that the tournament is geared towards creating an awareness for residents of the PHP and surrounding communities regarding the protection of the facility that is about to be constructed in their locality.

"We want to tell the people of PHP and its surroundings to take charge of the entire project because they do not want other people who will come with negative motives to undermine the project," Tisdell said.

According to Tisdell, the construction company is cognizant of the sea erosion and as such they have decided to build the coastal defense that will serve as protection for whatever structure that will be erected.

He further added that there were several contributing factors surrounding the location of the project and among them was the touristic look of the site which will draw many people from outside Liberia as a tourist destination.

"This site was selected because it has a very good view for relaxation that will contain several sporting activities. Let people stop attaching the negative and historical information to the project and state the good ones," Tisdell added.

He said the entire project will be funded and headed by the UAE but it will be implemented through the city government of Monrovia upon construction.

For His part, the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Tronkon Kpui, called on the people of the communities to "take ownership of the project and see them as a major component during the construction of the UAE Park."

Minister Kpui dispelled misinformation on social media as well as in the minds of the community dwellers that before the construction of the project, there will a serious demolition of houses along the project site.

He added that the site of the park is sufficient for the construction process and promised that there will be no demolition of houses but cautioned the young people to take ownership of the project for the betterment of their communities.

Also, the chairman of PHP community, Mark B. Nyonneoah extended his gratitude to the Government of Liberia through the Department of the City Beautification at the Monrovia City Corporation for selecting PHP community as the area for the construction of the giant size park intended to create employments for community dwellers.

He indicated that the PHP community is a historical area because it was where the President of the Republic of Liberia, George Manneh Weah started his soccer career and as such the Monrovia City Corporation sees it necessary to select the area for the project so that it will benefit the young people of PHP and its environs.

Chairman Nyonneoah noted that upon the completion of the project, it will definitely create huge job opportunities for the young people of the three communities, citing the need for residents to come and be seen as direct custodians of the project.

"I have told my fellow young people to come together and embrace this initiative and be ready to take charge of the project because it will create opportunities for lot of people within the three communities. Let us be focused and build the determination so that it will not be taken away from us," PHP community chairman said.