Liberia: 'No Senior Student in Bong Will Pay School Fees Next Year' - Minister Mcgill

Gbarnga — The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, has said all senior students in public schools across Bong County will be provided full scholarships by Government in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Minister McGill cited senior students attending Gboveh Multilateral High School and E. J. Yancy, among others, as those that will benefit from the scholarships, noting that the gesture will be extended to other counties in the country.

The Minister of State also disclosed that private schools in the county will be provided one million Liberian dollars as school fees to buttress the efforts of parents of senior students attending these schools.

The gesture, he disclosed, is that of President George Manneh Weah.

Also speaking in Gbarnga recently, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah quoted President Weah as saying, "The problem of health, education, road and women empowerment, among others, will now be concentrated in the rural parts of the country."

He added, that President Weah has instructed the Finance Ministry to ensure that the country's economy is stabilized.

According to Minister Tweh, Liberia is the one country where government is not borrowing money from the Central Bank, as a result of what he described as "responsible fiscal management".

He also pointed out that the government is adding no debt to the one it inherited in 2017.

At the same time, the Finance Minister has disclosed that inflation has decreased massively from 30% to 8% as a result of President Weah's leadership strategies which, he noted, have resulted to strong domestic revenue generation.

"Government's relationship with IMF and World Bank is strong as a result of its good economic policy," he indicated, adding that some World Bank programs on road construction, including the Saclepea to Tappita and Gbarnga to Lofa County roads will be reviewed in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tweah has disclosed that in order to ease transportation constraints faced by Liberians, government is anticipating increasing the number of public buses to 150.

He noted that because of limited public buses, citizens are being exploited by commercial drivers.