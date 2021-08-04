Liberia: RREA Plants 500 Solar Panel Lights in Gbarnga

Gbarnga — The Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) has commenced the planting of 500 solar panel lights in Gbarnga, the capital of Bong County.

In an interview with the Liberia News Agency in Gbarnga over the weekend, RREA Executive Director, Mr. Joseph Williams, said the 500 solar lights are being done ahead of the street lights that will be supplied by the West Africa Power Pool.

According to Mr. Williams, the initiative is part of President George Manneh Weah's pledge during his recent visit to Bong County that he would provide solar panel lights to light up Gbarnga.

Also in an interview with LINA, the Deputy Minister for Energy at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Mr. George Gontor, disclosed that the solar panel light project will be extended to Nimba County.

He then called on residents of Bong County to take ownership of the lights by providing maximum security to prevent criminals from removing them.

At the same time, Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean has assured that the issue of limited mobility which is impeding the operations of security at the Gbarnga Regional Hub will be addressed by government.

According to Mr. Dean, government is targeting all sectors of society, including security, health, education and energy.

"There are 107 government entities that benefit from the national budget. However, government is trying to meet the needs of security, including mobility," he assured.

The Justice Minister further indicated that several facilities, including the Gbarnga Regional Hub and Gbarnga Central Police Station have been captured in his planned visit to the county, noting that data will be collected from the facilities for their improvement.