Liberia: Dean Warner Lauds Cental Staff - Warns Against Complacency

Monrovia — The Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL) has lauded the staff of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) for the level of progress achieved so far in the implementation of the National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption (NIBA) Program.

Counselor T. Negbalee Warner, who is chair of CENTAL Board of Directors, said as the Team completes the first phase of the NIBA program and gears up for the second phase, it was very important for the team to guide themselves against complacencies and mediocrities, despite the gains made so far.

Making special remarks at the ongoing Retreat (Joint Review Leaning and Sharing 2021) in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Cllr. Warner said activities implemented so far under the NIBA program show positive results that need to be built upon and maintained.

"I want to thank you and tell you that you've far exceeded my expectation with your performances here and over the time. You have really proven yourselves worthy of our commendations and compliments," Dean Warner said.

The results of the first phase of the NIBA program have been summed up into Nine (9) key results achieved - Increased knowledge around anti-corruption issues; Increased reporting of corruption; Increased Visibility; Strengthened relationships with stakeholders; Established Structures; Increased influence; Enhanced commitment to Integrity and Anti-Corruption work; Enhanced Gender equity; and Strengthened capacity to perform.

The different program interventions were rolled out through five key areas/activities - Advocacy and Legal Advice Center (ALAC); National Integrity Forum (NIF); Youth Engagement Program - Integrity Club (IClub); Open Expenditure Initiatives (OEI); and Media and Communications.

For his part, CENTAL's Executive Director, Anderson D. Miamen, thanked the Board of Director for being very supportive of the Team's work, especially in the implementation of the NIBA program.

NIBA is a 3.5-year program funded by the Government of Sweden through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) that's engaging every sector of the Liberian society to increase citizens' awareness and understanding of corruption and other related issues and to demand for accountability at all levels.

Engagements are being held at the community level as well as with national government. It covers seven counties - Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Bomi, Gbarpolu and Montserrado.