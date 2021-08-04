Tanzania: Make Good Use of Retirement Packages, Retirees Advised

PROSPECTIVE retirees from public service have been advised to make good use of their retirement benefits, so that they use them for productivity to enrich themselves and the nation.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary- Ministry of State, Office of the President, (Finance and Planning) Mr Rashid Said Rashid, gave this advice here, while opening a seminar for prospective retirees at the Sheikh Idrisa Abdul wakil Hall, Kikwajuni Street.

He said the money paid to retirees if used properly will have great potentials to change their livelihoods, as well as provide employment to young people, because Zanzibar has many economic investment opportunities.

"It is advisable to use them in setting up various small and medium scale industrial projects for your benefit and contribution to country's economy growth," he said.

However, he cautioned them to go for seminars which prepare them on how to engage their businesses and spend money wisely, adding: "Such workshops identify challenge and provide possible solution.

"Our hope is that through this training we will be able to provide a solution for retirees to avoid inappropriate planning and extravagance. Some people take the advantage of stealing from you by cheating and that disrupts your lives."

At the seminar, Mr Mbarouk Magawa from the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) said the aim of the seminar was to advise retirees on the proper use of retirement benefits so that they can avoid the common mistake in handling money after their retirements.