Tanzania: Govt Issues Three-Day Ultimatum to Tembo Nickel

MINISTER for Minerals, Dotto Biteko has directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), for Tembo Nickel, Chris Showalter, to ensure that he compiles a comprehensive company's work plan and send him a report within three days.

Mr Biteko issued the ultimatum when he visited Tembo Nickel site camp in Ngara district on Monday to see current development of the nickel mining project, following signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between Tembo Nickel and the government earlier this year.

Briefing reporters after holding a meeting with Tembo Nickel management, Mr Biteko said the government was ready to issue a Special Mining Licence to Tembo Nickel.

However, he said the ministry was waiting for a comprehensive company's work plan.

"The government is ready to issue a Special Mining Licence (SML) to Tembo Nickel. I have directed the Tembo Nickel Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to submit the work plan within three days," he said.

The nickel mining project was estimated to cost about 1.3billion US dollars (about 3tri/-) and is the largest mining project being implemented in the country.

Tembo Nickel Country Manager, Mr Benedict Busunzu, on the other hand, informed the minister that the project will offer employment opportunities to between 800-1,900 Tanzanians, adding that preliminary activities, including identifying people for compensation had already started.

Tembo Nickel Board Chairman, Prof Idriss Kikula explained that local content would be considered during the implementation of the project, while Tanzanian-owned companies would get first priority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ngara Legislator, Mr Ndayisaba Luholo appealed to the residents to grab the opportunity by doubling production of cash and food crops which would be in high demand when the project is in full swing.

He, however, cautioned people to ensure that they properly follow health directives on how to avoid contracting Covid-19, including wearing of face masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently using running water.

The signing of the long awaited Kabanga Nickel mining agreement between LZ Nickel Limited and the Tanzanian government on January 19th, this year, was witnessed by the late President John Magufuli, who assured investors that Tanzania is politically stable and invited them to exploit the abundant resources available in the country.

Nickel is a key electric car battery material, and Kabanga in Tanzania's northwest is the world's largest developmentready, high-grade nickel sulfide deposit, according to Kabanga Nickel.

It is estimated to contain more than 1.52 million tonnes of nickel. Kabanga Nickel said Tembo would produce Class 1 nickel and cobalt products, and LME Grade A copper cathode. The mine is estimated to contain more than 100,000 tonnes of cobalt - also used in batteries.