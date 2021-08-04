Tanzania: Minister - No Room for Rude Nurses to Patients

ZANZIBAR Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has called upon nurses and midwives in the country to stop being rude to patients at health facilities, because that tarnishes the health profession.

Minister Mazrui told the nurses and midwives at their one- day conference held here that they must evaluate their performance.

The conference was aimed at discussing and evaluating cadre's performance, in response to the President Hussein Mwinyi's directive.

"Assess your performance and improve immediately... there is public cry against some of you, a situation which needs to be addressed," the minister said.

Minister Mazrui explained that members of the public have long been concerned over unfriendly behavior of some nurses and midwives, when they are attending medical services.

"Although the complaints are on the decline, this has been a chronic and long-term issue. Let us improve our reception for patients," the minister said.

Equally, Mr Mazrui said there has been improvement of the curriculum in health training, which has further stressed on job ethics and building good relations with people, who visit health facilities for treatments and consultations.

In his speech, the minister said that the changes in curriculum have contributed to establishment of 'customer care service at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital, minimizing complaints from the public.

The nurses and midwives council Chairperson Ms Amina Abdul-Kadir Ali said that the council has been receiving many complaints against nurses and midwives about use of unfriendly language, which is contrary to ethics, regulations, and laws regarding medical professions.

"We advise members of the public to report and give evidence about nurses and midwives who violate their ethics and mistreat patients, so that it is easier to fight the bad habit," she said.

Ms Ali said: "As Ms Arafa Mohamed Khamis, a nurse, said that "Only few of us show poor reception and treatment to patients, and not all nurses and midwives."