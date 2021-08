FORMER Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) General Secretary Bishop Raymond Saba has passed away in Dar es Salaam.

Information issued by Bishop Joseph Mlola of the Apostolic Life Community of Priests in the Opus Spiritus Sancti (ALCP/OSS) in Kigoma Diocese said the cleric passed away on Tuesday night.

The deceased took his last breath at Rabininsia Hospital in Tegeta, Dar es Salaam where he was undergoing medical treatment.

The cleric became the TEC Secretary General eight years ago.