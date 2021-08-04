Zimbabwe: Polad Vehicles - Madhuku Asks for More

AN apologetically grateful National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Lovemore Madhuku has asked for more vehicles from government saying the one he received last Friday was not enough to promote his party's agends.

Addressing a press conference in Harare Tuesday, Madhuku was overtly grateful to Mnangagwa, whose move to dole out the cars to Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) members exposed government's profligacy and courted widespread condemnation.

The government donated 19 Isuzu D-Max cars to POLAD principals who fared dismally in the last general election in a gesture largely seen as a more to co-opt the opposition Chinese-style.

We do not own the vehicles, they are POLAD vehicles which are government and state vehicles. What we were given was the right to use these vehicles for POLAD purposes and for the work of our political parties, so we do not own the vehicles," the law professor said.

"We fully welcome that move and we thank the government and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for that decision, I must not mince my words that we fully embrace that move," Madhuku said.

Madhuku also said that one car is not enough and he wants more for his party.

"Yes we will use the government's vehicles to build our party and there is nothing wrong with that. We are losers when it comes to the 2018 elections but we are saying that once you are a loser that is not the end of the matter, you have an opportunity to work with the winner. We believe that we are entitled to use these vehicles and we will actually be campaigning for more vehicles for our party because with one vehicle surely it is not enough because one vehicle is not enough as it will be used by the president," he said.

"I am the one who will be driving this vehicle and we would expect a minimum of three vehicles and that is the only way we can push the agenda of ensuring that our party is known everywhere. Now with that vehicle that I have, which I am using for the NCA, it is parked outside you will see that it is very comfortable for use in the rural areas," he added.