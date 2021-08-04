Zimbabwe: We Will Never Join Polad - MDC

THE MDC Alliance says it has no intentions of joining the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), describing it as a an outfit for illegitimate parties who are there to promote autocracy in the country.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Tuesday said nothing will entice the party to join the grouping.

This came after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the door was open for them join after his administration doled out all terrain vehicles to POLAD principals.

Posting on her Twitter account, Mahere said the Chamisa led party will continue to call for better living conditions in the country and also push for political reforms against Mnangagwa's regime.

"The MDC Alliance will never join POLAD. It's not the function of a legitimate opposition party to take trinkets in exchange for cheerleading autocracy. We continue to hold the regime accountable, demand better lives for the people and push for reforms in all areas of governance," Mahere said.

On Friday, Mnangagwa gave 19 Isuzu D-Max cars to leaders of political parties which participated in the 2018 presidential election.

POLAD was introduced by Mnangagwa soon after his disputed victory in the 2018 elections where he called upon losing presidential contenders to engage with him and share ideas in moving the country forward.

However, his archrival, Nelson Chamisa turned down the offer and maintained that he will never work with Mnangagwa.