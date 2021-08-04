Zimbabwe: Covid Cases Decline As Vaccination Programme Takes Hold

GOVERNMENT says there has been a slight decrease in the Covid-19 new cases recorded in the past week owing to the ongoing nationwide vaccination programme.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists during the Tuesday post-cabinet briefing in Harare that weekly new cases dropped from 14 275 in the week ending 27 July, 2021 to 11 652 cases to week ending 2nd of August 2021.

She attributed the decline to government's intervention control measures put in place to curb the scourge.

"Government notes that there has been a slight decrease in the number of weekly cases recorded in the week ending 27 July, 2021 (14, 275) to 2nd of August, 2021 (11, 652). "The decline is mostly attributable to the infection and preventive control effort which has been instituted by government in response to the 3rd wave of the Covid-19 disease," Mutsvangwa said.

According to the minister, the genomic sequencing of the Covid-19 samples collected in Harare revealed that 98% were of the deadly Delta variant.

Harare has also recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the past week with 2161 cases, followed by Mashonaland East province which recorded 1 523.

Meanwhile, as government intensifies its vaccination programme in an effort to reach herd immunity by end of year, all private hospitals and clinics will now be vaccination centres, Mutsvangwa highlighted.

Police stations, Higher learning institutions, markets, border posts have been made vaccination centres in the past two weeks after a surge in new infections was realised by authorities.

"Vaccination in the private hospitals and clinics will be for free. 2,5 million more vaccines are expected in the month of August whilst in September, 2021 another 1 million vaccines under Covax facility will be expected in the country," Mutsvangwa added.

To date, 1 673 710 people have received their first dose of the vaccines, whilst 798 308 more have been inoculated with the second dose of the vaccines available mainly Sinopharm and Sinovac both from China.

As of 2nd August, 2021 cumulative Covid-19 cases recorded stood at 110 855 and 3635 deaths.

Recovery rate stood at 72%, recoveries were at 79 420. Active cases were 27 800 with 98% of the positive cases being local transmissions, Mutsvangwa also highlighted.