Kenya: They Wanted to Lure Me Into a Confrontation at the Airport - Ruto

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto Wednesday said the incident at Wilson airport where he was denied to leave the country was part of a plot aimed to lure him into a confrontation with President Uhuru Kenyattta.

He was on Monday stopped from flying to Uganda on a private visit, in what angered his allies after he was kept at the airport for five hours.

Ruto, who was speaking during an interview at Inooro FM, said the move was a continuation of attempts by his political enemies to start portray him as disrespectful to Kenyatta, an allegation he dismissed.

"For four years, people have been saying things to me -- Oh I don't know Ruto is competing with the President, I don't know he has disrespected the President... All these things I have denied. Even that to stop Wilson is to put me in a position to argue with them. I have left them to God," he said.

DP Ruto who said he leaving the country on a private basis said an earlier visit he made in July was at the invitation of an investor he helped secure a loan to set up a vaccine plant.

He further denied claims that the trip to Uganda involved a rogue Turkish businessman even as he cited the Turkish embassy's confirmation that the individual was an investor who had legal permit to work in Kenya.

"Now will I be announcing the whole of Kenya going to do my own business? The Turkish businessman, the Turkish embassy itself has issued a statement saying he is a recognized businessman and has a work permit... There are those who want to destroy saying he is a terrorist," DP Ruto said.

Ruto said that as a Kenyan, he is also entitled to privacy and clarified that his friendship with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni had no ill intent.

"President Museveni is a friend of the President of Kenya and also a friend of mine... I have campaigned for him in Uganda. I'm not entitled to friends?" he posed.

Confirming the incident on Monday, his office said he arrived at the Wilson airport at 2pm, but was told he had not been cleared to fly out.

"The Deputy President did not fly out, he was told he cannot fly because he had not been cleared," his Press Secretary David Mugonyi said.

"This has never happened in 9 years he has been in office as Deputy President."