Kenya: Wanjigi Roots for Protection of Intellectual Wealth

4 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says that Kenya will attain economic liberation by protecting ring-fencing intellectual wealth by creating a regulatory environment that protects local investors.

Wanjigi told a meeting in Nairobi that Kenya had suffered from an intellectual brain-drain for too long it was time to create an environment that favours equity between those who develop ideas and innovation and those that invest.

"We have some of the brightest, most hard-working people in the world. Maybe we don't have money, but ideas are money, innovation is money. None of you can even the person who created M-PESA. That was a Kenyan," said Wanjigi.

"We must start talking about our local people, our local brands and it must not be taken away from us anymore. This is our time. We must stop this drain, and we must stop it now. This is the liberation we seek. In other countries they protect it through law, some up to 51 per cent no matter how much money you are putting on the table," he said.

Wanjigi was speaking at the launch of Investera Plus Africa at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi. Also present was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Investera Africa Plus is a market leading research platform showcasing company insights from early- stage start-ups to public listed companies.

The online platform allows users to gain full data coverage on public and private companies with a suite of financial intelligence features including the discovery of start-ups, investors, opportunities, trending events, and much more.

Wanjigi said that pre-independence heroes won political freedom from colonizers while Kenyans won their second liberation from oppressive one-party dictatorship by passing the 2010 Constitution.

"We are at a different phase. This phase is called Economic Liberation. There's no greater liberation than economic liberation. We had first liberation at independence and a second liberation with the 2010 Constitution. Now is the time for economic revolution," said Wanjigi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X