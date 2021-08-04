Gambia: Crises Management and Resolution Among Religious Leaders

4 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The media are focusing on exchanges by religious leaders that reveals animosity that could end up in permanent hostility if uncontained.

The religious leaders are the custodian of spiritual values. Many people look up to them as role models and mentors in terms of socially acceptable behaviour.

The hostile exchanges between religious leaders need to be curbed by establishing a dispute resolution committee that would be charged with the responsibility of identifying and mediating to settle disputes between religious leaders .

It is urgent to do so rather than relying on arrests and court cases. The faiths many advocate are against mischief making and mischief makers. Hence, appropriate intervention should be welcomed.

