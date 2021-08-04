Zimbabwe: President Mourns Ambassador Dumbutshena

FORMER long-serving Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi Thandiwe Dumbutshena died yesterday in Harare from Covid-19-related complications.

President Mnangagwa sent his condolences to the Dumbutshena family expressing profound shock and grief over the passing on of the former diplomat.

"With her death, our nation has one of its long serving, loyal and faithful public servant," he said.

A former school headmistress and leading educationist, the late Ambassador Dumbutshena served as the country's diplomat to Malawi for 14 years.

During her tour of duty, Ambassador Dumbutshena ensured bilateral and trade relations between the two republics were consolidated.

"To this day, we continue to build on the strong foundation which her years' service established," said the President.

"On behalf of Government, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the Dumbutshena family. May they derive solace from the knowledge that the nation grieves with them."

President Mnangagwa has directed that she be accorded State-assisted funeral. Ambassador Dumbutshena returned home in March 2018 after 14 years in Malawi, where she also served as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

The two sister republics have had a close joint history for a long time sharing common values, history and culture.