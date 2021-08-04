Angolan President Invites Ghanaian Businesspeople

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Tuesday invited businesspeople from Ghana to invest in Angola, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the Angolan market.

The Angolan Head of State, who was speaking at a business and investment forum on Angola, said that the government was creating fundamental measures to make the business environment more attractive, predictable and secure.

He also encouraged and invited businesspeople to consider the investment opportunities that the country offers in various areas, particularly livestock farming, forestry, fishing, mineral resources, manufacturing, trade, energy and water, construction, transport, telecommunications, hotels and tourism, amongst others.

Alongside these sectors, the Head of State also noted investments in the area of construction materials, textiles, clothing and footwear, tractors, tools and other agricultural equipment, seeds, fish processing and transport, particularly maritime transport.

According to President João Lourenço, who is in Ghana on a two-day visit, the facilities created are contributing to an increase in demand for the Angolan market by businesspeople from various parts of the world, who want to invest in the most varied business areas.

The Angolan statesman stressed that private investors should look at the opportunities that the country offers to help, not only in the development of Angola, but, in general, of the African continent.

"Angola is a good destination to invest in. The Angolan government has been taking a number of fundamental measures, in order to simplify procedures to make the business environment in Angola more attractive, more predictable and safer, which has led to great demand for our market by private investors, who have recognised the significant progress made in this area," he added.

The statesman asked businesspeople to believe in the potential of the Angolan economy and market, from which the prospects for expansion of business to other continental markets are very encouraging, taking into account the logistical infrastructures that the country has and the facilities that derive from the entry into operation of the African Continental Free Trade Zone.

Angola, he said, has a package of companies and public assets available that are in a process of privatisation, in whole or in part, and thus invited investors to participate in the international tenders underway.

"Angolan businesspeople are, equally, interested in investing not only in Ghana, but in other African countries and interested in placing on the African market what is produced and transformed in Angola," he pointed out.

AfCFTA

The President said that free trade at the level of the continent is an old dream that can start to become reality if all the countries commit themselves to the realisation of this ambition.

"We are well aware of the long road ahead to make free trade between us flow. We need to exploit our continent's potential to the full, to make it not just potentially rich, but really rich and benefiting its peoples," he said.

In his view, "it is necessary to make important investments in infrastructures, in the production of electrical power, to promote the industrialisation of our raw materials, in national roads and motorways, in railways, ports and airports, to ensure interconnection between our countries, which will facilitate the free movement of people and goods, making trade between us simpler, faster and more profitable".