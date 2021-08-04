Angola: President Stresses Strengthening of Relations With Ghana

Luanda — The President of the Republic, Joao Lourenço, on Tuesday stressed that Angola and Ghana have resources and potential for strengthening bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on the areas in which they are stronger.

President Joao Lourenço, who was addressing members of the National Assembly of Ghana as part of a special session, said he was convinced that the two countries could achieve the goals envisaged in the cooperation, optimising the use of the important mechanisms available to Africa, to boost their resources and obtain tangible results within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with a view to promoting investments and businesses that boost development.

"We have identified the areas in which our two countries will implement cooperation actions, namely in the sector of oil and gas exploration, agriculture and livestock, tourism, culture and others, from which we intend to obtain mutually advantageous results with a direct impact on the improvement of the living conditions of our populations," he added.

João Lourenço said he was encouraged and wanted to take another step towards deepening bilateral relations, in order to complement the results achieved by the visit of the Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to Angola in 2019, during which a framework was defined for a number of initiatives and actions to strengthen exchanges between the two countries.

Specific revision of the Constitution

On another issue, the President of the Republic said that the specific revision of the Constitution aims at deepening democracy, making it more participative and inclusive.

"Today we have a thriving democracy that regularly fulfils its cycles of holding elections and that allows our National Assembly to address the country's fundamental problems and concerns in a healthy and harmonious atmosphere," he said.

The President of the Republic has been making an official two-day state visit to Ghana since Monday (1) to strengthen bilateral relations.