Angola: Aipiex Presents Business Opportunities in Angola

Luanda — The Private Investment Agency (AIPIEX) on Tuesday presented business opportunities in the Angolan market to the Ghanaian businesspeople.

In little over half an hour, the chairman of the board of AIPIEX, Henrique Silva, made an approach on the advantages and opportunities that the Angolan market offers, highlighting the fact that the Angolan government is creating incentives to leverage the national economy.

During the Business and Investment Forum on Angola, Henrique Silva mentioned opportunities in the areas of agriculture, fishing, manufacturing industry and telecommunications.

He also noted the sectors of agriculture, forestry, trade, mineral resources, textile industries, production of tractors, tools and other agricultural equipment, seeds, energy and water, construction, transport, telecommunications, hotels, tourism, construction materials and transport, with special emphasis on maritime transport.

Henrique Silva said that the Angolan government was creating incentive mechanisms for private investment in the Angolan market.

Indian businessman Ravi Chandran, linked to the automotive sector, told ANGOP and RNA that he was available to help in Angola's development.

The businessman said he was dealing with the dossier to soon present to the Angolan authorities his intention to invest in the Southern African country.

The same purpose was expressed by businessman Anar Hari, of IPMC, who said he was open to taking his experience in the world of telecommunications to the country.

Anar Hari praised the way in which Angola is promoting its potential beyond its borders, stressing that it is the best way for foreign investors to get to know what the country has to offer.

The forum was attended by businesspeople from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, among other guests.