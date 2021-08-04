South Africa: Media Alert - Small Business Development Committees Visit Small Businesses, Co-Operatives and Informal Traders in Gauteng

document

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development together with the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour will from tomorrow, 5 August 2021, undertake a two-day fact-finding visit to Gauteng.

Among other things, the purpose of the visit is to see, confirm and assess damages; learn and understand the felt needs of entrepreneurs and organisations; and find possible interventions tailored to their needs as the way forward.

The two committees are mandated to conduct oversight on the newly established Department of Small Business Development, among others.

The department is mandated to lead an integrated approach to the promotion and development of small businesses and cooperatives through a focus on the economic and legislative drivers that stimulate entrepreneurship to contribute to radical economic transformation.

The committees will start their visit to Gauteng in Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, where they will visit several areas, including Tembisa, Daveyton, Kathorus and Boksburg. They will end on Friday in the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, visiting affected small enterprises, co-operative entities and informal traders in Alexandra, Johannesburg Central Business District and Soweto.

Yesterday, the committees were in King Cetshwayo District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). There they paid a visit to affected small businesses, cooperatives and informal traders at eNseleni, Empangeni and Esikhaleni in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality.

Today they are concluding a two-day visit in KZN within the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, and they will be visiting several areas, including Isipingo, Pinetown, Inanda, KwaMashu and Ntuzuma.