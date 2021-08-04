South Africa: Unrest Took Heavy Toll On KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Schools Battered By Months of Vandalism and Burglaries

analysis

While schools in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been disproportionately affected by the recent violence and looting, the department of basic education says vandalism of schools is a 'national problem' - with more than 1,800 schools targeted around the country since the start of lockdown last year.

Department of basic education officials on Tuesday condemned the "severe destruction and looting" of schools in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and raised concerns about the increase in violence and vandalism in the sector. Amid this destruction, learners have returned to school.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 144 schools (82 primary and 62 secondary schools), eight education circuit management offices and three education centres were vandalised and looted during the recent unrest in the province, said the acting head of KZN's education department, Dr Barney Mthembu, during Tuesday's portfolio committee meeting on basic education.

The estimated cost of the vandalism is R100.3-million.

"There were losses of school property and damage to infrastructure, including the classrooms," said Mthembu. There were also thefts of copper pipes, electrical cabling, building material, computers and food supplies, and destruction to roofs, toilets, fences and windows.

Mthembu said the violence did not hinder the reopening of schools in the province, and that the worst affected...