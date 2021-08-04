Namibia: Nanso Embarks On a Winter Donation Drive

4 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibian National Student Organisation (Nanso) in Khomas recently handed over winter essentials, including sanitary pads, to two families, whose homes burned down in the Kilimanjaro informal settlement in the capital.

The Khomas regional leadership worked with Inner Girl Foundation and GG Family Car Hire for their pad donations.

Nanso representative Rosevitha Ndumbu highlighted that although their core mandate is education, it does not exist in a vacuum, as Namibia is marred with pervasive social ills such as poverty, lack of proper housing, alcohol and drug abuse and high rates of teenage pregnancies - issues that affect the fabric of society.

"After finding out about the fire, the team started a winter donation drive to assist the Noarises family," she stated.

The regional leadership extended their thanks to everyone who supported their initiative.

"Anything good Samaritans offer us goes a long way, especially in terms of blankets and warm clothes, and we are thankful to Nanso for reaching out and fulfilling their promise of donating," stated Venteline Noarises, one of the beneficiaries.

She and her children are temporarily accommodated by her mother until she finishes building a corrugated iron shack.

Noarises added that it has been a long and cold winter for them, and she constantly worries about how she is going to continue taking care of her family.

"The work of Nanso has never been one-dimensional; instead, we believe in carrying out projects, which translate to complementary efforts to those at grassroots level as we all fight towards a better Namibia," stated regional chairperson of Nanso Mann-men Sinyepe.

The donation drive is still ongoing and members of the public can reach out to the regional leadership if they wish to donate or form part of the initiative.

