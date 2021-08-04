Namibia: Reinforcing Patriotism and Volunteerism in Young People

The National Youth Service (NYS) recently paraded 351 Namibian youths through an initiative by the government to mould and instil patriotism and volunteerism as contributions to the cause of national development.

The NYS provides skills training and personal development programmes and activities to the youth, encouraging patriotism, a sense of nationhood, and commitment to Namibia's development.

The NYS was established to serve as a meeting point for the Namibian youth from various social and cultural backgrounds from across the length and breadth of Namibia.

"NYS plays a significant role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country and the alleviation of poverty through the mobilisation of the youth," Vice President Nangolo Mbumba said at the occasion held at the Rietfontein Training Centre in the Otjozondjupa region.

This was the 12th intake and marked the completion of National Service Training for 351 youth recruited from all constituencies in the country.

"National youth development is often viewed as the sole responsibility of the government ministry where the youth portfolio lies, however, the approach of NYP III is that youth issues should be mainstreamed across various sectors and line ministries and government so that young Namibians can assume their rightful place in building a united, inclusive and prosperous Namibian House," added youth deputy minister Emma Kantema-Gaomas.

The civic training is conducted in partnership with the Namibia Defence Force. The syllabus includes Namibian history, constitution, prevention of gender-based violence, drug abuse awareness and prevention, in addition to physical fitness and endurance.

NYS has developed a five-year strategic plan 2018-2022, which focuses on three key objectives, the first being youth empowerment.

Under this strategic objective, the service has successfully recruited and trained over 5 400 youth from diverse social and cultural backgrounds since its inception.

"These youths were also equipped with technical vocational skills in various trades from levels 1-3. Our skills training follows the national TVET training system. All our TVET programmes have accreditation by the relevant authorities," stated Emmerentia Leonard, the chairperson of the NYS board.

Recruitment is based on equitable representation of the Namibian youth from all the constituencies of the country.