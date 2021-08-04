South Africa: Jacob Zuma Gets His Day in Court As Judge Orders Physical Hearing

analysis

The former president will have his in-person hearing next week and get to see advocate Billy Downer face-to-face when his lawyers argue for the prosecutor's removal from the case.

On Wednesday morning the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a directive that the hearing will be heard in open court - something Zuma's legal team has spent the last month motivating for.

In their latest submissions to the court, filed on Monday, Zuma's lawyers said the court's proposal to have the hearing of Zuma's special plea application in his Arms Deal corruption trial heard virtually was a violation of the former president's right to a fair trial.

"To do so would be unconstitutional and illegal, irrespective of the situation in a particular case, a particular date or the particular circumstance which may or may not prevail on 9 August 2021," his lawyer said in a short two-page submission to the court.

The National Prosecuting Authority was adamant that the hearing could go ahead virtually because no evidence was expected to be led.

"A virtual hearing of oral argument of the special plea on 10 August is possible and will be satisfactory in every respect. The parties and their legal representatives and the...