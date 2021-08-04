South Africa: Hats Off to the Boots On the Ground During the Worst Violence in SA's Democracy

opinion

If it were not for the boots on the ground, people would not have seen the unfolding scenes of violence, vigilantism, death, fire, smashing of shops and ATMs, and looters casually carrying goods out of shops - then going back for more - following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

Not the boots of the police, army, ministers of police, state security and defence, nor the president and his ANC. The boots on the ground, from the first hour of the attempted insurrection/economic sabotage turned anarchy, were the reporters, who scrambled around doing their jobs of informing the public - under dangerous conditions, and right from the start.

The authorities were missing in action, for days (Minister of Police Bheki Cele, Commissioner Khehla Sitole, President Cyril Ramaphosa, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula), while social media called on them to switch on their TVs, in case they weren't sure where to go to stop the burning.

There is talk of criminal intelligence and police being caught off-guard, and understaffed, without enough teargas and water cannon. I feel their pain. But then what about jumping into action...