South Africa: Is the 'Phoenix Massacre' Narrative a Deliberate Attempt to Drive a Wedge Between Africans and Indians?

Our country needs to go through a process of rejuvenation of morality. We need to especially tackle the damage that has been done through the propagation of 'greed is good', which has become ingrained in the psychological mindset of some people.

For me, being in Tokyo is an honour and a privilege, especially to be part of the celebration of our country's Olympic successes, being led by women in the medal count. Especially Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set a world record in the 200m breaststroke, becoming the first South African woman to win an Olympic gold medal since Penelope Heyns in 1996, and who also won silver in the 100m breaststroke; and Bianca Buitendag who won a silver medal for surfing. We celebrate these women who brought honour to our country, as well as all the women of South Africa later this week on Women's Day. South African women are the anchors of our society.

At the opening ceremony at the National Stadium, I was proud to see our Rainbow Nation being represented by an amazingly integrated and diverse group of athletes. While watching them, I reflected on the unrest and looting in Gauteng and my home province KwaZulu-Natal, where it...