South Africa: Days of Orwell - Pure Doublespeak in Bheki Cele and Sihle Zikalala's 'Facts' About KZN Looting Briefing

Both Cele and Zikalala stuck to their mandates on Tuesday - this was a political mop-up disguised as a report back to the nation, a near-sadistic performative bandage placed on a wound calculated and inflicted by some among their own ranks in the governing party. The ANC wounds, the ANC fixes. Viva ANC.

One would swear the violence that tore through KZN and Gauteng between 8 and 13 July resulting in more than 300 deaths and tens of billions lost to the economy in the aftermath of Jacob Zuma's incarceration had nothing to do with the ANC or the former president.

The words "former president Jacob Zuma", "the ANC" or "attempted insurrection" were not mentioned once during a press conference by Minister of Police Bheki Cele and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday.

The slogan "radical socioeconomic transformation", however, was slipped in for good measure for those needing to position their political antennae.

Flanked by other high-ranking officials, Cele and Zikalala reported back on the grisly details of people hacked with bush knives and set alight as well as the concentrated numbers of horrific violent deaths in Phoenix in particular.

