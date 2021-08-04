South Africa: Low School Turnout in Western Cape Despite Tenuous Taxi War Peace Pact

analysis

Scholar transporters are cautious about the ceasefire reached between warring taxi associations in the Western Cape, fearing the fragile agreement can be easily shattered.

On Tuesday, 3 August, scholar transport and Golden Arrow buses resumed services in hotspots affected by debilitating taxi violence. At the heart of the violence is control over the contentious B97 route between Mbekweni and Bellville.

In the past two weeks, thousands of learners and workers were left stranded after shooting incidents between the warring taxi associations. At least 86 people were killed during these violent clashes. Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Gugulethu were the most affected.

The ceasefire between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) reached on Monday, 2 August, has enabled taxis and buses to resume their services.

Train services also began operating on the Paarl line, but the resumption of services to schools had a low turnout.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: "Learner attendance was still low in some affected areas on Tuesday with many staying at home due to uncertainty around whether transport services would resume or whether it would be safe.

"We are hopeful that the situation will improve each day as confidence...