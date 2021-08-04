Zambia: African Union Deploys Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Zambia's 2021 General Elections

press release

Following an invitation from the Government of the Republic of Zambia, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, has approved the deployment of an African Union (AU) Short-Term Election Observation (STO) Mission to the Republic of Zambia to observe the country's general elections scheduled to take place on 12 August 2021.

The STO Mission is led by His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and composed of former and current African ambassadors accredited to Ethiopia, members of election management bodies in Africa, members of civil society organisations, and independent electoral experts.

The Mission's objective is to provide an independent and impartial assessment of all aspects of the 2021 electoral process, including the legal framework, the political context and the transparency and effectiveness of the electoral preparations, and will operate in accordance with relevant AU and international standards and obligations for democratic elections such as the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; the 2002 AU/OAU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa; 2002 the AU Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions. The Mission will present its findings at a press conference in Lusaka shortly after the conclusion of the elections, where a Preliminary Statement will be issued. This will be followed by a more detailed Final Report that will include recommendations for improvement of future elections in the Republic of Zambia.

