Mauritius: Minister Gobin Takes Stock of the Impact of Heavy Rainfall On Potato Production

4 August 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, effected a site visit, today, at La Marie, Chaperon, to take stock of the impact of heavy rainfall on potato production in the central region. The aim was also to listen to grievances of planters whose fields were affected by the recent excess rainfall.

In a statement, Minister Gobin highlighted that the planters present during the site visit are members of the Agricultural Development and Marketing Association (ADMA) and mainly cultivate potatoes, as well as onions and carrots. He pointed out that the region was greatly affected in April due to unprecedented heavy rainfall. Planters encountered losses as the majority of potato seeds were already planted and got washed away due to the adverse climatic conditions, he said.

Furthermore, he underscored that most of the potatoes that could be harvested were already rotten due to the excess of water in the soil and observed that some are smaller than the normal size. He acknowledged that planters sometimes have to face a harsh reality caused by heavy rainfall.

Furthermore, the Agro-Industry Minister informed that members of ADMA seized this opportunity to express their grievances pertaining to the storage problems that they currently face in the cold room of the Agricultural Marketing Board. He added that they have also made an appeal to be provided with an office in a building of the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security, and which is currently not being used.

Minister Gobin reassured ADMA members that a site visit will soon be carried out at the said building to see how it can be converted into an office and added that prices being charged for their produce will be reviewed. He also stated that Government will support and encourage local production of vegetables.

It is to be noted that ADMA has some 60 members that cultivate around 450 arpents of land and produce about 12,000 tons of vegetables annually. ADMA became a member of the Mauritius Chamber of Agriculture in 2010.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X