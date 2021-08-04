Mauritius: Protection of Human Rights - Nine Human Rights' Themed Videos Launched

press release

Nine short themed videos based on Human Rights were launched, today, at the Le Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, in Port Louis, by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo. This initiative is in line with Government's strong political commitment towards the protection and promotion of Human Rights.

In his keynote address, Minister Ganoo highlighted that this project, developed by the Human Rights Division in collaboration with the Mauritius Film Development Corporation aims to ensure an effective coordination between all stakeholders, based on the principle of equality and mutual respect and further promote the human rights of citizens.

The Minister recalled that it was only after the end of the Second World War that protection and respect for Human Rights came to be recognised as the key objective of civilized life. In this context, the United Nations (UN) appointed a Commission on Human Rights in 1946 to prepare the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he added.

Mauritius, Mr Ganoo underscored, has acceded to seven out of the nine UN Core Conventions at international level. Some are the: International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in December 1973; International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) in May 1972; International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in July 1984; Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in July 1990 and; Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in September 2007.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the videos have been developed to educate and increase awareness among the public on Human Rights issues and cover Human Rights such as the: Right to vote; Right to work; Right to a healthy and sustainable environment; Right to participate in cultural life of the community; business and Human Rights; Right to Development; Freedom of thought, conscience and religion; Right to rest and leisure; and Right to social security.

Minister Ganoo also dwelt on the objective of each themed video and underlined that these have been created with the aim to create awareness among the general public on the various generations of Human Rights. In this context, he indicated that these videos will be disseminated across the official Facebook page and Youtube Channel of the Human Rights Division.