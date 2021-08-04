Mozambique: Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches 1,500

Maputo — The number of deaths in Mozambique from the Covid-19 respiratory disease has now reached 1,500, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health.

21 deaths were reported on Tuesday, pushing the total death toll from 1,479 to exactly 1,500. The latest victims were 12 men and nine women, all Mozambican nationals and aged between 40 and 83. 14 of these deaths occurred in Maputo city, three in Maputo province and one each in Niassa, Tete, Sofala and Inhambane.

Since the start of the pandemic, 751,489 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,690 of them in the previous 24 hours. 3,261 of the tests gave negative results, while 1,429 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 126,391.

Of the new cases identified on Tuesday, 774 were women or girls and 655 were men or boys. 131 were children under the age of 15 and 102 were over 65 years old. In 34 cases, no age information was available.

51.2 per cent of the positive cases came from the far south - 595 from Maputo city and 137 from Maputo province. There were also 209 cases from Gaza, 127 from Sofala, 113 from Zambezia, 93 from Inhambane, 63 in Manica, 54 in Niassa, 18 in Tete, 11 in Cabo Delgado, and nine in Nampula.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Tuesday was 30.5 per cent - a substantial reduction from the 38 per cent found on Monday or the 34.7 per cent on Sunday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Niassa (50 per cent), Gaza (43.3 per cent), Maputo city (34.9 per cent), and Maputo province (33.9 per cent). By far the lowest positivity rate was recorded in the northern province of Cabo Delgado (5.6 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 35 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (25 in Maputo, five in Niassa, three in Sofala, one in Tete and one in Gaza), but 62 new cases were admitted (41 in Maputo, five in Niassa, four in Matola, three in Nampula, three in Sofala, two in Zambezia, two in Manica, one in Tete and one in Gaza).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities rose from 501 on Monday to 507 on Tuesday. The great majority of these cases - 349 (68.8 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 53 patients in Matola, 23 in Sofala, 20 in Inhambane, 16 in Niassa, 14 in Gaza, 12 in Zambezia, seven in Tete, seven in Manica and six in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

The Ministry release also reported that on Tuesday a further 631 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (373 in Niassa, 231 in Inhambane and 27 in Gaza). The total number of recoveries now stands at 96,446, which is 76.3 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

After two days of decline (when the number of recoveries surpassed the number of new cases), the number of active Covid-19 cases has begun to climb again, rising from 27,664 on Monday to 28,441 on Tuesday. The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 15,261 (53.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 5,888; Inhambane, 1.854; Sofala, 1,454; Gaza, 1,144; Manica, 1,030; Niassa, 805; Zambezia, 467; Nampula, 236; Tete, 206; and Cabo Delgado, 96.