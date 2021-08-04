Mozambique: Government Approves Strategy for Managing Displaced

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday approved the policy and strategy for managing internally displaced people.

The purpose of this document is to reduce and solve the problems facing displaced people through appropriate actions of prevention, assistance and socio-economic re-insertion.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said the policy applies to people who have been forced to leave their normal places of residence due to the adverse effects of armed conflicts.

The policy also covers situations of generalised violence, violations of human rights, and natural or man-made disasters, which have not crossed the borders of Mozambique.

"This policy and strategy seek essentially to improve the coordination of support and assistance for the displaced", said Suaze. "Naturally central coordination will always be done by the government authorities, but there will also be the intervention of other humanitarian bodies, of civil society and of individuals. So there is always a need to improve coordination mechanisms".