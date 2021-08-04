Namibia: Young Philanthropist Feeds Over 70

Eager to bring change in people's lives, a young resident of Rehoboth fed over 70 children in her hometown over the weekend.

The philanthropist, who prefers to remain anonymous, started the soup drive with the help of her mother and a few community members to feed underprivileged children and the elderly in the town.

"I don't really like helping people and then talk about it; it would look like I am doing it to be praised. The one hand doesn't have to know what the other is doing," said the woman, who is in her early 20s.

Asked what inspired the initiative, she said she recently experienced something that exposed her to the harsh reality of many Namibians.

"It's so easy to think that your problem or situation is the biggest until you see what the next person is going through.

"I recently went through an eye-opening experience, where my mom and I had no electricity and no food to eat. And I realised how privileged we had been all this time. What about people who go through that all the time?"

To make the food drive happen, the humanitarian reached out

for sponsorships to start a soup drive, as her salary alone could not be stretched any further.

"Five people came to our rescue, and we managed to buy some soup ingredients, 120 brotchens and foam cups, and my mom agreed to make the soup."

Although her target was to feed over 100 children, she could only feed close to 80, as the food ran out.

"It was sad that we could also not reach the elders who are sick and can't walk. It was heart-wrenching to send some kids away after the food ran out. We are planning to do it again this coming

Saturday because the need is immeasurable, and the people were so grateful."

"I actually want to make food hampers with necessities for families - and believe me, if my salary could accommodate more people, I would do it myself. But I need help. We are all already so isolated from everyone because of Covid and finding jobs at this time is impossible. That is why we have to reach out to those who are needy," she said.

Good Samaritans who would like to be a part of the initiative can reach her on 081 668 876 5.