Cameroon: National Communication Council - Curtains Drop On Sensitisation Tour

Day two saw the NCC President visiting more private media organs in Douala yesterday August 3, 2021.

It was a hectic day for the President of the National Communication Council (NCC), Joseph Chebongkeng Kalabubse and team as he rounded off his two-day contact tour in Douala. Day two saw the NCC team vising Canal 2 international, Ell FM, Dash Media, Balafon radio/television, ABK radio and My Media Prime. At each stop of his visit, Joseph Chebongkeng Kalabubse called on the media practitioners to remain professional and work within the confines of the law. He acknowledged that the social media has made the journalism profession more complicated as anybody anywhere with an androidtelephone can pick up any image or information and diffuse on social media. With these he urged the media men and women to raise against the odds and be distinctive. He asked them to avoid hate speech on their different media organs and on social media while promoting social cohesion.

While at Dash Media, the Chief Executive Director Bony Dashako was available to take the NCC team round while explaining some challenges. At Balafon Radio and Television the Managing Director; Cyrille Bojiko explained that his staff were professional and they have been doing their best to carry out in-house training for staff and new recruits. He added that all his salaried staff are registered under NSIF while reminding that they have internal rules that keep staff up-to-date. Cyrille Bojiko also promised to do his best to ensure that his staff stay professional and respect the law.