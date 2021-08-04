Cameroon: Elite One - Championship Resumes

After two weeks of another interruption, matches counting for the 14th day in pool B and 16th for pool A have been programmed for today and Thursday August 5, 2021.

Football diehards will have every reason to celebrate this midweek as the national Elite One football championship goes back into action after a two-week break. The competition is resuming after club presidents refused to play on condition that they are paid all their State subventions. The interruption came after four days of play in the second phase of the championship. A total of ten matches are on scheduled to mark the take off.

In group A, day 16 matches will take place in the West and Centre Region. In Bafoussam, third placed Bamboutos of Mbouda will welcome PWD of Bamenda at the Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium. Fovu Club of Baham will take on Eding Sport of Lekié. From all indications, Fovu will have a better control of the game given their home advantage, position on the league table and experience. Stade Renard of Melong will play against Avion FC at the Melong Municipal Stadium. In Yaounde, Yafoot will play against Union of Douala at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. The two bottom-placed teams will be seeking to improve on their performance in order to avoid the relegation sledged hammer. Dragon Yaounde will be up against AS Fortuna of Mfou still at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. Pool A, leaders with 30 points, AS Fortuna of Mfou will be out for a 10th victory given their top form this season.

Group B matches will take place tomorrow August 5, 2021. TKC of Yaounde will lock horns with New Stars of Douala at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. Colombe of Dja and Lobo will play against Astres Douala and APEJES of Mfou will take on YOSA of Bamenda. In Bafoussam, Panthere of Nde will welcome Canon Yaounde at the Bamenzi Stadium. At the Japoma Annex One Stadium in Douala, UMS of Loum will face Coton Sport of Garoua. The 15 times champions of Cameroon are ranked first in pool B with 24 points picked up in 13 games. So far, Coton Sport had recorded seven victories. Djiko FC has been exempted from this day of play.

ProgrammeGroup B

Group B

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Group BCAF Excellence Centre Mbankomo

13:30: Colombe of Dja and lobo-Astres Douala

15:30: APEJES Mfou- Yong Sports Academy Bamenda

Bamenzi Stadium Bafoussam

15:00: Panthere of Nde- Canon Yaounde

Group A

Mbouda StadiumGroup B

15:00h: Bamboutos FC-PWD Bamenda

Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium

15h: 00: Fovu Baham-Eding Sport of Lekié

Melong Municipal Stadium

15h: 00: Stade Renard of Melong-Avion Academy

Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

13:30: FC Yaounde II Formation-Union Sportive Douala

15h: 30: Dragon Yaounde-AS Fortuna of Mfou

Thursday August 5, 2021

Group B

CAF Excellence Centre Mbankomo