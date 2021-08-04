Cameroon: Health, Security Cooperation - Cameroon, United States for Greater Ties

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella received the new Chargé d'Affaires a.i of the United States embassy in Cameroon, Mary Daschbach on August 3, 2021.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella granted an audience to the new Chargé d'Affaires (Acting Ambassador) of the United States embassy in Cameroon. The about one hour thirty minutes audience on August 3, 2021 was an occasion for both parties to review cooperation ties between the two countries especially in the domains of health, development and security. Mary Daschbach who is new in Cameroon has been sent by her country to perform the duties of an Ambassador pending the designation of a new head of mission.

Talking to reporters after the audience, the US diplomat stated that Cameroon and the United States will continue deepening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries. "It is a great pleasure to be here in Cameroon and to have had a very warm welcome from the Minister of External Relations. We will continue our very strong cooperation. We will work together as we have in the past, in the areas of health, development and security for the benefit of the people of the United States and the people of Cameroon," she noted.

Cameroon and the United States have strong collaboration in the domains of health and security which includes combating terrorism, violent extremism, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, infant and maternal health, and other diseases. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent invention of vaccines by researchers, the United States facilitated the availability of their country's version (Johnson and Johnson) in Cameroon.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) partners with the government of Cameroon in supporting economic growth, trade, addressing pressing health concerns and countering violent extremism. They also invest in Cameroon through the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a programme which empowers Cameroonian youths on leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Cameroon and the United States are both members of international organisations like the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organisation.?