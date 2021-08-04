South Africa: Tshiamiso Trust Announces R9 Million in Compensation Roll-Out to Claimants in Gold Mining Silicosis Settlement

analysis

The Tshiamiso Trust, which administers claims stemming from the multibillion-rand silicosis settlement against South Africa's gold mining industry, announced on Monday that the first batch of compensation payments have been made to more than 100 claimants to the tune of R9bn. Lungs have been ruined and lives have been lost, but justice is finally being done.

The announcement follows a pilot trial that saw a handful of payments made. The processing system is now clearly all systems go, and the long and arduous task of compensating claimants is rolling out.

"It is expected that we will see a steady flow of payments to claimants in the months and years ahead now that the requisite processes have been set up. As at 31 July 2021, 39,608 claims have been lodged since the claims lodgement process was opened in February," the trust said in a statement.

The trust said it now has 61 lodgement centres in five countries -- a reflection of the migrant nature of the exploited labour force that toiled for decades in South Africa's deep and dangerous gold mines before the health and safety of employees became a priority in boardrooms.

Silicosis is an incurable lung disease contracted from...