South Africa: Rebuilding Starts With Leading Through Mentorship

4 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Discovery

The theme of rebuilding has dominated conversations in South Africa in recent weeks; solution-oriented approaches to making lasting change in the country are an essential part of the private sector's contribution. Discovery founders Adrian Gore and Barry Swartzberg's year-long Discovery Mentorship with Purpose Masterclass Series is expected to touch thousands of lives.

Launched at the end of June 2021, the global mentorship programme aims to strengthen leadership capacity in schools, small businesses and civil society, beginning with the beneficiaries of Discovery's corporate sustainability initiatives under the Discovery Fund.

Gore says, "We have a real opportunity to make a difference at a deeper level. In building an organisation, building a business, building a community, there is no greater way to help than to be a mentor. Mentorship is a fundamental way to transfer skills and to help entities grow and succeed."

In line with Discovery's core purpose of making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives, the vision of the Discovery Fund is to improve individuals' quality of life by providing primary healthcare services in communities that do not have access to adequate healthcare.

Beneficiaries include non-profit organisations and grassroots-level community initiatives making a difference in South Africa, aligned to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

