Zimbabwe: Small Gatherings for Heroes Day Commemorations

Small gatherings are expected for Heroes Day commemorations with the main event to be attended by 200 fully vaccinated people at the National Heroes Acre, where President Mnangagwa will confer medals on 16 recipients in various categories of honours and awards.

The nation will commemorate the Heroes Day on August 9, while the Defence Forces Day commemorations will take place on August 10.

Speaking during yesterday's post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet received a briefing on the 2021 Heroes Day Commemorations and the Defence Forces Day celebrations from Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

"There will be small gatherings this year to mark the Heroes Day commemorations. The 2021 main Heroes Day commemorations which will be held on 9 August at the National Heroes Acre will be a hybrid event with a small gathering of 200 people depicting the national outlook, such as war veterans, spouses of heroes and heroines and the youth.

"His Excellency the President will address the nation using virtual platforms. In addition, the President will confer medals on 16 recipients in various categories of honours and awards," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Heroes Day commemorations will also be held at all the provincial shrines where Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will officiate.

"Gatherings at the Provincial Heroes Acres will be limited to 50 persons drawn from the respective districts in the province. The Ministers of State will also confer medals on nominees of the 2021 honours and awards.

"The Defence Forces Day Celebrations will be held on 10th August, 2021 at State House in Harare with the rest of the nation following proceedings on virtual platforms.

"The Heroes Day commemoration and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations will only be attended by fully vaccinated persons. Attendees will also be subjected to testing for Covid-19 on the day of the event," she said.