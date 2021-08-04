Namibia: Shot in the Arm for Rural School

Teachers and learners of Mupini Combined School in Kavango West could not hide their excitement when a fishing company last week donated over 300 textbooks to the school, with a combined value of about N$60 000.

Sankara Fishing representative Egidius Nambara during the handover highlighted the region faces many challenges, and education is not an exception.

"Our challenges, as the people of Kavango, are not new to any of us; we grew up in them and we continuously see them on a daily basis. These are inequality, poverty and lack of access to quality education - to mention just a few," he said.

"We see on a regular basis reports on how our children endure

hardship to get an education; it is either lack of classrooms, lack of books, covering long distances to access education, and the like."

Nambara also applauded the government for ensuring each and every Namibian child goes to school and gets an education.

"It is, thus, incumbent upon us, as members of society, to do our part and meet government halfway by contributing positively towards ensuring that each and

every Namibian child not only receives education but quality education, which will help drive this country into the 4th industrial revolution."

Nambara narrated it was Sankara Fishing's objective to ensure they contribute to the wellbeing of the Namibian child and, thus, implore other companies to follow suit and make their mark.

During the handing over, Augusta De Celestino, the school principal, confirmed the lack of textbooks has been a major challenge at the school - and this has greatly affected the performance of the learners, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is even worse that, during this time of Covid-19, learners are there at home without textbooks since they only rely on notes and summaries prepared by teachers," she stated.

De Celestino commended the donors, stating that this donation

will help both the learners and teachers, as teaching and learning will be made easier and serve as motivation to the Namibian child.